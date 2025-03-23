Shrimpers firm in heat of battle

By Harry Adams

EASTLEIGH 1

Shade 55

SOUTHEND UTD 2

Hopper 1, Scott-Morriss 45+1

RED HOT: Southend’s Gus Scott-Morriss celebrates his goal with his team-mates

PICTURE: Graham Scambler

SOUTHEND kept their promotion dreams alive with a hard-fought victory over fellow play-off chasers Eastleigh.

First-half goals from Tom Hopper and Gus Scott-Morris set the Shrimpers on their way to victory in front of a packed out away end. Tyrese Shade did halve the deficit for the hosts but they couldn’t find the equaliser despite a late onslaught.

“We started so well, an...