Shrimpers firm in heat of battle

By Harry Adams
EASTLEIGH 1
Shade 55
SOUTHEND UTD 2
Hopper 1, Scott-Morriss 45+1
RED HOT: Southend’s Gus Scott-Morriss celebrates his goal with his team-mates
PICTURE: Graham Scambler
SOUTHEND kept their promotion dreams alive with a hard-fought victory over fellow play-off chasers Eastleigh.
First-half goals from Tom Hopper and Gus Scott-Morris set the Shrimpers on their way to victory in front of a packed out away end. Tyrese Shade did halve the deficit for the hosts but they couldn’t find the equaliser despite a late onslaught.
“We started so well, an...
