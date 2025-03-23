LAMBS LASH AILING HEED AMID TALK OF TAKEOVER

By Jeff Bowron
GATESHEAD 0
TAMWORTH 2
Creaney 60, McGlinchey 79
GATESHEAD’s promotion charge has fallen off a cliff after in-form Tamworth inflicted a damaging third home defeat of the week, all by two-goal margins.
The Tynesiders remain in a play-off position despite taking only two points from the last 21 – a trip to runaway leaders Barnet is next up for Carl Magnay’s beleaguered troops.
With a takeover by a wealthy Nigerian consortium fronted by former Everton striker Victor Anichebe imminent, Mag-nay could find himself on borrowed time.
No such problem...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login