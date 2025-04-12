National League

Woking 1-0 AFC Fylde: Cards leave Fylde behind

By Will Bewsley

WOKING 1

Gorman 76

AFC FYLDE 0

GOR BLIMEY: Woking match-winner Dale Gorman wheels away after his crucial goal
PICTURE: Phil Fiddes

NEAL Ardley’s Woking took another giant step towards survival thanks to Dale Gorman’s sublime strike against a Fylde side who are all but consigned to relegation.
The second-bottom Coasters pressed and probed but ultimately lacked the quality needed to find the back of the net, with star man Nick Haughton targeted by Ardley’s men.
“We had Tunji [Akinola] sitting in front of the back four for a reason,” the Cards boss said. “He was excellent...

