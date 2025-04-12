Barnet 1-1 Wealdstone: Stones stand tall as hero Harrison Sohna makes Bees wait

By David Bloomfield

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

BARNET 1

Oluwo 31

WEALDSTONE 1

Sohna 80

Wealdstone substitute Harrison Sohna ensured the National League title race will go deep into the Easter weekend after Harrison Sohna's late leveller denied leaders Barnet all three points in a tense north London derby at The Hive.

Barnet were looking to put last week’s rare defeat at Braintree Town behind them and dominated much of the first half.

Adebola Oluwo’s 31st-minute header from Anthony Hartigan’s in-swinging corner gave them the advantage at the break.

Bu...