Barnet 1-1 Eastleigh: Lead reduced to four as Bees are made to sweat it out

By David Bloomfield
BARNET 1
Collinge 44
EASTLEIGH 1
McCallum 36
ROARING SUCCESS: Danny Collinge, right, wheels away after scoring Barnet’s equaliser, flanked by teammate Idris Kanu
PICTURE: Graham Scambler
KELVIN Davis’ well-drilled Eastleigh frustrated table-topping Barnet with a highly disciplined defensive approach to keep the National League title race alive.
For Barnet, the wobble continues as after nine victories in a row up to the end of March, Dean Brennan’s side are now winless from their last three games and have seen their lead over York City at the top of the table reduce...
