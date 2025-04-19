National League

Barnet 1-1 Eastleigh: Lead reduced to four as Bees are made to sweat it out

on

More in National League:

By David Bloomfield

BARNET 1

Collinge 44
EASTLEIGH 1

McCallum 36

ROARING SUCCESS: Danny Collinge, right, wheels away after scoring Barnet’s equaliser, flanked by teammate Idris Kanu
PICTURE: Graham Scambler

KELVIN Davis’ well-drilled Eastleigh frustrated table-topping Barnet with a highly disciplined defensive approach to keep the National League title race alive.
For Barnet, the wobble continues as after nine victories in a row up to the end of March, Dean Brennan’s side are now winless from their last three games and have seen their lead over York City at the top of the table reduce...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login