Barnet 1-1 Eastleigh: Lead reduced to four as Bees are made to sweat it out

By David Bloomfield

BARNET 1

Collinge 44

EASTLEIGH 1

McCallum 36

ROARING SUCCESS: Danny Collinge, right, wheels away after scoring Barnet’s equaliser, flanked by teammate Idris Kanu

PICTURE: Graham Scambler

KELVIN Davis’ well-drilled Eastleigh frustrated table-topping Barnet with a highly disciplined defensive approach to keep the National League title race alive.

For Barnet, the wobble continues as after nine victories in a row up to the end of March, Dean Brennan’s side are now winless from their last three games and have seen their lead over York City at the top of the table reduce...