Boston United 2-0 Wealdstone: Fun boy Frankie’s off to a flyer

By Christian James

BOSTON UNITED 2

Maguire 2, 17

WEALDSTONE 0

PILGRIMS’ PRIDE: Frankie Maguire celebrate a goal for Boston United

PICTURE: Chris Bray

FRANKIE Maguire scored twice in the first 17 minutes as Boston United made it four wins in a row at home – and eight in ten all told – in front of a record crowd.

Proud boss Graham Coughlan was full of praise for his side as the Pilgrims stayed five points clear of the drop zone, while gaining swift revenge on a Stones side who beat them just 18 days ago.

“To get themselves from where they were, up on to 52 points, is a real achievement fo...