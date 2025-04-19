Boston United 2-0 Wealdstone: Fun boy Frankie’s off to a flyer

By Christian James
BOSTON UNITED 2
Maguire 2, 17
WEALDSTONE 0
PILGRIMS’ PRIDE: Frankie Maguire celebrate a goal for Boston United
PICTURE: Chris Bray
FRANKIE Maguire scored twice in the first 17 minutes as Boston United made it four wins in a row at home – and eight in ten all told – in front of a record crowd.
Proud boss Graham Coughlan was full of praise for his side as the Pilgrims stayed five points clear of the drop zone, while gaining swift revenge on a Stones side who beat them just 18 days ago.
“To get themselves from where they were, up on to 52 points, is a real achievement fo...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login