Dagenham and Redbridge 1-0 Ebbsfleet United: Josh delivers a late lifeline

By Mitul Samji

DAGENHAM & R 1

Umerah 87 (pen)

EBBSFLEET UTD 0

JOSH Umerah’s penalty three minutes from time handed Dagenham & Redbridge a relegation lifeline at the expense of bottom club Ebbsfleet.

The big Daggers striker rifled home from the spot after Jake Hessenthaler had been fouled by Fleet’s Ryan Carr.

It left Lewis Young’s men two points adrift of safety heading into the final week of the season, but the boss hailed his side for stepping up when called upon.

“It was similar to last Saturday’s game against Hartlepool,” he said. “We had chances to finish the game earlier bu...