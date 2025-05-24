Look, Mark Hughes is ready for a crack!

A Premier League legend will be coming to a National League ground near you next season – but he’s only planning a fleeting visit.

Mark Hughes – the former Manchester United, Barcelona and Chelsea striker – has committed himself to continue in the hotseat at Carlisle United, just weeks after the Cumbrians slipped into Non-League for the first time in over two decades.

After arriving in February ahead of the League Two end-of-season run-in, Hughes reinvigorated his side.

They lost just once at home under his tenure and won three consecutive games for the first time in more than two years.

Reco...