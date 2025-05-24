Latest News
Look, Mark Hughes is ready for a crack!
A Premier League legend will be coming to a National League ground near you next season – but he’s only planning a fleeting visit.
National League: The cap don’t fit for Wembley finalists
Sunday's huge National League promotion final between Oldham Athletic and Southend United at Wembley has been rocked by a ticketing chaos.
Southend United: Jack Bridge is beaming with his big goal
Southend United saviour Jack Bridge revealed how his risk-or-reward pass paid off with the goal of his career that booked a place at Wembley.
Oldham Athletic loan star Vimal Yoganathan has found his new home
They say never fall in love with a loan player – in Oldham Athletic’s case, though, it’s a bit late for that!
Steve left sore as Rovers pay the penalty
Steve Cotterill admitted he hadn’t entertained the prospect of Forest Green’s abrupt end to the season – and wants another crack at delivering an EFL return.