York City: Julie-Anne Uggla plea ramps 3UP

York City co-owner Julie-Anne Uggla has thrown further weight behind the 3Up campaign after penning an open letter to the National League and the EFL requesting an urgent review of the play-off system.

Addressed to the National League and EFL chief executive Trevor Birch, the letter strongly criticises the current promotion system between the National League and League Two.

It comes after her York side missed out on an EFL return despite finishing second in the table and amassing 23 points more than their play-off semi-final conquerors, and eventual winners, Oldham Athletic.

While congratul...