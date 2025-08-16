Connect with us

National League

Scunthorpe United 3-1 Woking: Two good to be true as Butler’s Iron strike

Scunthorpe United’s promotion-winning momentum showed no sign of slowing as they brushed aside Woking to make it two wins from two since their return to the National League.

Dec’s double is just the tonic for high-fliers
By Chris Sumpter

SCUNTHORPE UTD 3
Howe 16, 24, Whitehall 69

WOKING 1
Campbell og 83
Declan Howe’s first-half double set last season’s National League North play-off winners on the road to a comfortable home victory, with Danny Whitehall firing in a third before an error from Iron goalkeeper Maison Campbell provided the Cardinals with a consolation goal.
Six points out of six is ...

