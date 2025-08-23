Morecambe: For now, thriving can wait

Derek Adams spent his final days as Morecambe manager paying the wages of struggling staff members out of his own pocket.

Sacking the 50-year-old Scot, below, was not the most obvious way for a new ownership group to win the affection of supporters but, having saved the club from extinction 24 hours earlier, nobody was likely to give Panjab Warriors much stick.

If the price of survival was the sacrifice of a club hero, there isn’t a Shrimps fan on the planet who’d reject the trade.

The King is dead; long live Ashvir Singh Johal.

New dawn

Johal, the first Sikh manager in the top five tiers o...