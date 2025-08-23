Latest News
Morecambe: For now, thriving can wait
Derek Adams spent his final days as Morecambe manager paying the wages of struggling staff members out of his own pocket.
More in Latest News
-
Miguel Azeez sees Morecambe as the ‘right place’ for return to English football
After spells in Spain and Greece, Miguel Azeez has returned to England, joining fifth-tier side Morecambe as part of a rebuild under new boss Ashvir Singh Johal.
-
National League Rundown: What did we learn from Round Four?
As the games come thick and fast, the fourth round of National League fixtures delivered its fair share of drama.
-
The FA on Non-League game: A new era, but we are as ambitious as ever
The Football Association have once again opened their doors for an in-depth chat on the National League System.
-
Our main aim is to entertain, vows Sav
Robbie Savage is determine to turn his Forest Green Rovers side into National League’s great entertainers – even if it means losing the odd game.