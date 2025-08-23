Connect with us

SHRIMPERS EDGE OUT BOLD CITY

By Gareth Davies

TRURO CITY 0

SOUTHEND UNITED 1
Austin 63

SAM THE MAN: Southend United players celebrate with goalscorer Sam Austin, right
PICTURE: Pinnacle

JOHN Askey felt his Truro City side delivered their best showing of the season so far despite going down to a narrow loss at the hands of high-flying Southend United.
It was arguably a game of few clear-cut chances but ultimately it was Sam Austin’s close-range effort in the second half which clinched the points.
Askey said: “I’m disappointed with the result but that is the best we have played all s...

