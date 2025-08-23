National League
It’s 100% no shock, says Cox
Sam Cox has told The NLP he is delighted but not surprised by Wealdstone’s storming start to the new season.
Our main aim is to entertain, vows Sav
Robbie Savage is determine to turn his Forest Green Rovers side into National League’s great entertainers – even if it means losing the odd game.
Morecambe: For now, thriving can wait
For wrung-out Morecambe supporters and hard-up staff, however, thriving can wait. After three years of hell and summer of despair, they are just happy to have their club back.
Morecambe 2-1 Altrincham: Dan’s just the tonic for Johal’s warriors
Morecambe's new era under the ownership of the Panjab Warriors began in the most dramatic of fashions with a 98th minute winner from Daniel Ogwuru earning them victory over Atrincham.
Wealdstone 0-1 Carlisle United: Stones run is over but Cox remains proud boss
Wealdstone boss Sam Cox says he was ‘absolutely gutted’ to see his side’s 100 per cent record ended by Carlisle United at Grosvenor Vale.