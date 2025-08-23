Connect with us

National League

Brackley Town 2-1 Rochdale: Gav’s Saints sparkle to knock Dale off the top

Brackley Town dislodged table-topping Rochdale with a goal in each half and a disciplined display which delighted boss Gavin Cowan.

Haynes and Hall punish McNulty for wholesale changes
By Tim Carroll

BRACKLEY TOWN 2
Haynes 14, Hall 60

ROCHDALE 1
McBride 52
Goals from Ryan Haynes and Connor Hall sandwiched Connor McBride’s strike for Dale to rack up a second straight home win for the newly-promoted Saints.
“To get three points against a class outfit like Rochdale that you would imagine will be in a league within a league this season is huge for us and I am really pleased for the lads,” Cow...

