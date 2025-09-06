Connect with us

Latest News

Butler: National League need to give us clarity

Scunthorpe United boss Andy Butler has called on the National League to provide clarity to clubs on the rules on match abandonments after seeing his side’s last two matches end early because of injuries.

By Chris Sumpter

FRUSTRATED: Andy Butler

boss Andy Butler has called on the to provide clarity to clubs on the rules on match abandonments after seeing his side’s last two matches end early because of injuries.

The Iron are still waiting to learn the outcome of their abandoned 1-1draw at on Tuesday – following head injuries suffered by Scunny’s Jean Belehouan and Eastleigh defender Archie Harris – and whether the result will stand or his side will have to make another lengthy trip to the Silverlake Stadium.

But their home clash with yesterday was also called off with eight minutes remaining – and Scunthorpe leading 2-1 – after the Stones players were reported to have refused to come back out onto the pitch following an injury to substitute Daniel Nkrumah.

“We need to see some clarity from the National League,” said the Scunthorpe boss, who claimed that the Wealdstone squad had defied a request from their manager Sam Cox to go back out on to the pitch, citing their mental health at seeing a team-mate injured.

“I don’t know if this game’s concluded or does it count? We’re asking questions and going into the unknown, and we need a definitive answer which we’ll hopefully get this week.

“I don’t know if we’ve got players still suspended and I need to know for planning towards our game at Forest Green next weekend.

“There are so many questions to be asked, like what happens in the future if something like this happens again?”

The Stones are yet to comment on the abandonment itself but posted on X: “Daniel Nkrumah is now in hospital and stable. Thank you to the medical staff at Scunthorpe United and the paramedics for their support.”

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News

  •

    King Kone’s way is Essex!

    ACE’S RAPID RISE TO THE TOP By TONY INCENZO RISE TO THE TOP: Richard Kone is already among the goals for QPR having progressed from the Non-League game, via Wycombe, inset PICTURE: Alamy FROM the Essex Senior League to the brink of Premier League participation, it’s fair to say Richard...

  •

    Southend United 3-0 FC Halifax Town: Maher’s men are back on track!

    Southend United boss Kevin Maher felt his side’s victory over FC Halifax Town was a perfect response to their midweek disappointment.

  •

    Yeovil Town 1-3 York City: Stu era is up and running

    Stuart Maynard earned victory in his first game as York City boss with a dominant win over managerless Yeovil Town.

  •

    Carlisle United 3-0 Truro City: Armstrong flexes his muscles

    By Thomas Ridley CARLISLE UNITED 3 Armstrong 10, 12, Linney 60 TRURO CITY 0 LUKE AT US GO! Luke Armstrong wheels away in delight after scoring Carlisle’s opening goal PICTURE: Ben Holmes A brace from Luke Armstrong helped Carlisle United comfortably beat Truro City. Armstrong doubled his tally for the...