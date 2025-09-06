Butler: National League need to give us clarity

FRUSTRATED: Andy Butler

SCUNTHORPE United boss Andy Butler has called on the National League to provide clarity to clubs on the rules on match abandonments after seeing his side’s last two matches end early because of injuries.

The Iron are still waiting to learn the outcome of their abandoned 1-1draw at Eastleigh on Tuesday – following head injuries suffered by Scunny’s Jean Belehouan and Eastleigh defender Archie Harris – and whether the result will stand or his side will have to make another lengthy trip to the Silverlake Stadium.

But their home clash with Wealdstone yesterday was also called off with eight minutes remaining – and Scunthorpe leading 2-1 – after the Stones players were reported to have refused to come back out onto the pitch following an injury to substitute Daniel Nkrumah.

“We need to see some clarity from the National League,” said the Scunthorpe boss, who claimed that the Wealdstone squad had defied a request from their manager Sam Cox to go back out on to the pitch, citing their mental health at seeing a team-mate injured.

“I don’t know if this game’s concluded or does it count? We’re asking questions and going into the unknown, and we need a definitive answer which we’ll hopefully get this week.

“I don’t know if we’ve got players still suspended and I need to know for planning towards our game at Forest Green next weekend.

“There are so many questions to be asked, like what happens in the future if something like this happens again?”

The Stones are yet to comment on the abandonment itself but posted on X: “Daniel Nkrumah is now in hospital and stable. Thank you to the medical staff at Scunthorpe United and the paramedics for their support.”