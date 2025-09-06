Connect with us

National League

Carlisle United 3-0 Truro City: Armstrong flexes his muscles

By Thomas Ridley

CARLISLE UNITED 3
Armstrong 10, 12, Linney 60

TRURO CITY 0

LUKE AT US GO! Luke Armstrong wheels away in delight after scoring Carlisle’s opening goal
PICTURE: Ben Holmes

A brace from Luke Armstrong helped Carlisle United comfortably beat Truro City.
Armstrong doubled his tally for the season with two early goals to put Carlisle in control, but Truro did have chances either side of the break to give Mark Hughes’ side something to think about.
However, the game was put to bed when Regan Linney produced a moment of magic to score his seventh of the season and secure Carlis...

