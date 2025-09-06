Connect with us

National League

Rochdale 2-0 Braintree Town: Mani’s a marel for Dale

High-flying Rochdale maintained their excellent start to the season with a deserved victory over an injury-hit Braintree Town at the Crown Oil Arena – their sixth win from seven games.

By Mark Rooney

ROCHDALE 2
Dieseruvwe 26, 32

BRAINTREE TOWN 0
Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s first-half brace gave Dale a platform from which they never looked like being knocked off, leaving boss Jimmy McNulty understandably pleased.
“Every single victory in this league is hard fought,” he said. “The first half we could have had the game wrapped. We were very robust and took another clean sheet. A really good three ...

