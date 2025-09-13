Connect with us

National League

Carlisle United 2-0 Aldershot Town: Patient Regan gets rewards

Second-half strikes from Regan Linney and Bevis Mugabi helped promotion hopefuls Carlisle United ease past Aldershot Town and move to within a point of top spot of the National League.

Carlisle counter is led by Linney
By Thomas Ridley

CARLISLE UNITED 2

Linney 47, Mugabi 69
ALDERSHOT TOWN 0

FINISH: Bevis Mugabi slots home Carlisle United’s second goal
PICTURE: Ian Morsman

ATTEMPT: Regan Linney’s early effort is saved by Marcus Dewhurst

Second-half strikes from Regan Linney and Bevis Mugabi helped promotion hopefuls Carlisle United ease past Aldershot Town and move to within a point of top spot of the National League.
The Cumbrians dominated the first half and were only denied a lead at the break by a combining of wayward finishing and a string of fine saves by the e...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National League

  •

    Braintree Town 2-3 York City: Ollie’s on the spot for York

    By Liam Davis BRAINTREE TOWN 2 Works 4, 47 YORK CITY 3 Hunt 54, Grey 77, Pearce 90+3 (pen) CAPTION: Ollie Pearce grabs the injury time penalty winner for York PICTURE: Jon Weaver YORK CITY came back from two goals down to win a pulsating encounter that was at times...

  •

    Yeovil Town 1-0 Woking: Luke on the mark to start new era

    Luke McCormick scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner as Yeovil Town earned victory over Woking.

  •

    League make a ruling on axed games

    The National League have ruled that the match between Eastleigh and Scunthorpe United – abandoned in the 110th minute on Tuesday, September 2 following a serious injury to two players – is to be replayed in full.

  •

    SHAYMEN RALLY WITH DOUBLE AT THE DEATH

    By Kelly Gilchrist FC HALIFAX T 2 Devonport 82, Latty-Fairweather 87 EASTLEIGH 2 Massiah-Edwards 15, Fernandez 30 TWO goals in the final eight minutes earned FC Halifax Town a point from an entertaining game with Eastleigh at The Shay. First-half strikes from Zavier Massiah-Edwards and Luiz Fernandez looked like earning...