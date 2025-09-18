Which National League fixtures will be shown live on DAZN this November?

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

The National League has confirmed its latest set of live broadcast selections, with six fixtures chosen for worldwide coverage on DAZN throughout November.

Three of those matches will also feature enhanced coverage on National League TV, giving fans even more ways to follow the action.

Among the picks, Southend United v Carlisle United is the standout, with two sides chasing promotion set to face off for the first time this campaign.

This announcement follows last month’s confirmation of October’s selections, with November’s fixtures now locked in for worldwide audiences.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

WATCH THE NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

Confirmation of National League picks

Saturday 20 September

Brackley Town v Sutton United (12.30pm)

Rochdale v Southend United (5.30pm)*

Saturday 27 September

Boreham Wood v Woking (12.30pm)

Forest Green Rovers v York City (5.30pm)*

Saturday 4 October

Gateshead v Boston United (12.30pm)

Scunthorpe United v Carlisle United (5.30pm)

Saturday 18 October

Solihull Moors v Braintree Town (12.30pm)

Sutton United v Hartlepool United (5.30pm)

Saturday 25 October

FC Halifax Town v York City (12.30pm)

Tamworth v Boston United (5.30pm)*

Saturday 8 November

Aldershot Town v Forest Green Rovers (12.30pm)

Southend United v Carlisle United (5.30pm)*

Saturday 22 November

Tamworth v Rochdale (12.30pm)

Boston United v Carlisle United (5.30pm)*

Saturday 29 November

Solihull Moors v Wealdstone (12.30pm)

Boreham Wood v FC Halifax Town (5.30pm)*

*Game will feature enhanced coverage on National League TV on DAZN.

How to watch National League TV

Fans in the UK and worldwide can watch matches on DAZN via desktop, smart TVs, iOS, Android, Sky Q, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, and games consoles. Subscription details are available at dazn.com/NLTV.

Click HERE to watch every National League fixture, live or on demand, via DAZN

READ MORE: Which Non-League sides will take part in the FA Cup Third Round Qualifying?