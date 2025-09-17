Sutton United sack manager Steve Morison

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Sutton United have parted company with manager Steve Morison after a disappointing start to their National League season.

Morison joined the U’s from Hornchurch to replace Matt Grey in January 2024 and although he stabilised results at Gander Green Lane, he failed to avoid relegation from League Two.

Last season, he led the club to 12th place in their first season back in Non-League but despite a massive overhaul of players in the summer, the U’s currently occupy a relegation spot in the National League with just one win from their opening nine matches and three straight defeats.

Morison’s departure was announced just hours after Sutton’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion in the National League Cup.

Mutual consent

A club statement read: “Sutton United Football Club can confirm the departure of Steve Morison as head coach by mutual consent.

“Morison came in from Hornchurch to replace Matt Gray in January 2024 and stabilised performances at the backend of the 2023/24 campaign, having taken over with the U’s in the League Two relegation zone.

“Under his guidance, Sutton then took their relegation fight to the final day with an eight-game unbeaten run to end the campaign, but were condemned to the drop after a 4-4 draw with MK Dons.

“He subsequently took charge of a massive overhaul on the pitch the following summer which led to a 12th place finish in the National League last term, before a difficult start to the current campaign.

“The Club wishes to place on record its thanks to Steve for his service during his 21-month spell at Gander Green Lane.

“His energy, passion and dedication have been infectious to all, and his tireless work off the pitch in helping reshape the club as a more professional organisation has been invaluable. We wish him all the best for the future.”

First-team coach Jon Meeney will take the team on an interim basis with the search now on for a permanent replacement.

