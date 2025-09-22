Alan Dunne replaces Craig Nelson as manager of National League South side Tonbridge Angels

Tonbridge Angels have moved quickly to appoint Alan Dunne as their new first-team manager, following the departure of Craig Nelson.

The 43-year-old arrives at Longmead Stadium bringing a strong reputation from his time at League Two side Bromley.

He served as assistant manager to Andy Woodman and played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion into the Football League.

Before moving into coaching, Dunne earned cult status at Millwall. He made over 300 senior appearances and captained the first team.

Spells at Leyton Orient and Bromley as a player preceded his move into management.

Nelson, who had been appointed in April 2025, endured a difficult start with no wins in the opening seven games.

However, he guided the Angels to three victories in his last four matches. This included a FA Cup replay victory against Steyning Town and two consecutive league wins, leaving the club 15th in the National League South.

Despite this late upturn and improvement, the board decided a change was necessary after 11 games in charge

Tonbridge Angels chair Sophie Purves said: “We’re really pleased to appoint Alan Dunne. His excellent work at Bromley has convinced us he has what it takes to be an outstanding manager.

“The board believes he is a great fit for Tonbridge Angels and is the right person to take the club forward in the future. We are very pleased to have him at the helm.”

Following Nelson’s departure, Purves added: “We are saddened to have to make this difficult decision. But the board feels a change in manager is necessary to give us the best possible chance of maintaining our National League South status and securing the long-term future of the club.

“Craig is a great person, and we thank him for his efforts during his time at Tonbridge Angels.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, we wish him all the very best in his future endeavours in football.”

Alan Dunne, right, with Andy Woodman celebrating their FA Trophy win in 2022 by holding the trophy together

PICTURE: Alamy

Meanwhile, speaking after his appointment, Dunne said: “I am extremely excited by the challenge I have been presented with at Tonbridge Angels.

“I believe it is a club with great potential and I will bring absolutely everything I can to the table.

“I am under no illusion about the challenge I face. National League South is the most competitive it has ever been, with some really strong teams and I pledge to the Angels’ fans and Board that I will do everything in my power to take the club forward.

“Throughout my playing career and my move into coaching and management I have always relished a challenge and I look forward to rolling my sleeves up and bringing those same qualities to Tonbridge Angels.” Dunne’s first match in charge will be this Saturday. The Angels travel to face Cray Valley Paper Mills in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Qualifying. However, he will have to wait until October for his first league fixture against Dover Athletic.

