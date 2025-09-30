National League Rundown: What did we learn from Round 12?

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

By Sam Gale

The National League rolled on with another packed round of fixtures at the weekend, bringing late drama, tight contests, and a couple of thumping scorelines ahead of the midweek schedule.

From Scunthorpe United’s statement win on the road to Truro City’s five-star demolition of Morecambe, the division once again showcased its unpredictability.

FC Halifax Town turned on the style in front of their home fans, while Rochdale’s in-form striker made all the difference at Brunton Park.

Elsewhere, Forest Green Rovers and York City cancelled each other out in a lively early-season meeting between two promotion hopefuls.

With storylines building and shocks always around the corner, Sam Gale picks out the key lessons from another fascinating set of National League games.

Spoils shared at The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers 1-1 York City

Forest Green Rovers and York City played out a competitive 1-1 draw in the evening kick-off.

The hosts took an early lead through Kairo Mitchell, who finished well after a swift attacking move. York responded quickly, winning a penalty which Ollie Pearce confidently converted to level the score.

Both sides created chances in an end-to-end contest. Nick Haughton came close for Forest Green with a curling effort cleared off the line, while York threatened on the counter, forcing a good save from McNicholas.

Despite late pressure, neither side could find a winner, and they shared the points in an evenly matched encounter.

STRIKE IT RICH: Forest Green Rovers forward Kairo Mitchell fires in PICTURE: Wayne Tuckwell/PSI

Iron stun the Shrimpers

Southend United 0-2 Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe United claimed an impressive 2-0 away win over Southend United at Roots Hall.

The visitors opened the scoring through Alfie Beestin, who rifled home a low volley from the edge of the box after Southend failed to clear their lines.

Just minutes later, Scunthorpe doubled their advantage as Callum Roberts finished off a swift counter by slipping in Tyrell Sellars-Fleming, who coolly slotted home to make it 2–0.

Southend pushed to get back into the game and enjoyed long spells of possession, but struggled to create any clear chances.

Their best opportunity came when Harry Taylor glanced a header just wide of the far post.

Despite Southend’s second-half pressure, Scunthorpe remained solid at the back and saw out the remainder of the match to comfortably claim all three points.

Clinical Shaymen put Shots to the sword

FC Halifax Town 4-2 Aldershot Town

Halifax claimed an impressive 4-2 victory over Aldershot Town in a thrilling encounter at The Shay.

Will Harris opened the scoring early, capitalising on a defensive error, before Jamie Cooke doubled the lead with a smart finish.

Aldershot pulled one back through James Clarridge, but Halifax quickly restored their advantage after the break, with Cooke grabbing his second of the match.

Josh Hmami sealed the win with the Shaymen’s fourth, latching onto Angelo Cappello’s through ball before rifling past the keeper from a tight angle.

Aldershot managed a late consolation goal through Hady Ghandour, but it was too little, too late.

A clinical attacking display from Halifax sealed all three points in front of their home fans.

Dieseruvwe double downs Carlisle

Carlisle United 0-2 Rochdale

Rochdale earned an impressive away win at Brunton Park, beating Carlisle 2–0 thanks to a brace from Mani Dieseruvwe.

The striker opened the scoring in the 6th minute, pouncing on a cross from Sam Beckwith. He added a second early in the second half, finishing coolly after a pass from Devante Rodney.

Carlisle saw plenty of the ball but struggled to create clear chances. Rochdale’s early goal gave them control, and they managed the game well to secure all three points.

Standout Performance: Tinners run riot over hapless Shrimps

Truro City 5-0 Morecambe

Truro City produced a dominant display to thrash Morecambe 5-0, ending their four-match losing run in style at home.

Captain Connor Riley-Lowe opened the scoring with a header in the 24th minute, and the match turned firmly in Truro’s favour when Morecambe’s Maldini Kacurri was sent off just before half-time for a second yellow card.

With a man advantage, Truro ran riot in the second half. Luke Jephcott struck twice, Dominic Johnson-Fisher added another, and debutant Aiden Marsh rounded off the scoring deep into stoppage time.

The result was a huge morale boost for Truro, while Morecambe’s discipline and defensive performance left them searching for answers.

