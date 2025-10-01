Solihull Moors land ex-FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington as new manager

Solihull Moors have unveiled former FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington as their new manager.

Moors, who axed Matt Taylor at the start of September, have appointed Millington alongside his assistant Andy Cooper. Interim boss James Quinn will remain part of the coaching staff.

The 50-year-old enjoyed an impressive record in charge of the Shaymen, including leading them to FA Trophy glory at Wembley in 2023.

He also built a reputation for developing players, with a number moving on into the Football League.

Delighted

And he is confident that Moors have the quality in their squad to start moving up the National League table.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to join the Moors. I have always admired the way the club is run and the way it has competed in recent years.

“Meeting Darryl (Eales – chairman) and a number of the staff gives me great enthusiasm for the job.

“I also believe we have the makings of a competitive squad that can be successful in the Enterprise National League.

“Both Andy and I are looking forward to working with Quinny. We are fully committed to driving the team forward and we can’t wait to meet the fans.”

