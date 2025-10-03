National League news: Tyler Smith admits he was ‘itching’ for Rochdale reunion

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Tyler Smith admits the wait to finalise his Rochdale return had him “itching” for the past few weeks – and now he’s back to help fire the club’s promotion push.

The 26-year-old brings plenty of EFL experience, having begun his senior career with Sheffield United before a series of loan moves, including a first spell at Dale in January 2020.

He made just four appearances for the club in League One but made them count, scoring a dramatic last-minute winner against Shrewsbury Town off the bench.

Stints with Hull City and Bradford City followed, along with a loan move to Barrow in the second half of last season, before he was released by the Bantams ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Eager to get back on the pitch, Smith has returned to familiar surroundings.

“It’s been in the line for a couple of weeks now,” he told the club’s YouTube channel. “Obviously, as soon as I knew that the interest was there, I was always open to come back.

“It’s finally been done. I’ve been itching for the past couple of weeks to get in. So, I’m just happy it’s finally done and I can crack on now.”

An added bonus for Smith is the chance to link up with former team-mates and his younger brother, and vice captain of Rochdale, Kyron Gordon.

“Yes, I know a lot of people here – I know a lot of the staff here already – so, that’s another positive,” he added.

“Obviously, my brother’s here as well. So, I know quite a lot of the people here. So that’s always a positive as well.

“But I think this season, obviously, looking so far, the lads are flying.

“Why wouldn’t I want to be part of it? The aim is obviously to get promoted and I feel like I can contribute to that.”

Dale have been in fine form this season under the guidance of boss Jimmy McNulty and star striker Emmanuel Diseseruvwe – the joint top scorer in the league with nine goals heading into the weekend.

On the prospect of joining such a high-flying squad, Smith said: “The way Rochdale play, as you’ve seen, the results and the chances created, it’s good. It’s really good.

“So, like I said, I hope I can contribute to that and hopefully it’ll be a successful season.”

There have been plenty of famous sibling pairings – the Nevilles, the Toures, the Charltons – and Smith is hoping he and his brother can add their own chapter at Spotland Stadium.

“I don’t think there’s many brothers that end up playing together, so for us to be doing that, especially for the family as well, it’s a special moment and I’m excited,” he said.

“Hopefully, he can get me a couple of assists!”

