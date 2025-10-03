Hartlepool United sign goalkeeper George Evans on loan after Harvey Cartwright injury blow

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Hartlepool United have signed goalkeeper George Evans on loan from Championship side Millwall after losing Harvey Cartwright to a long-term injury.

Cartwright, who was on loan from fellow EFL side Hull City, picked up the setback in Wednesday’s game 3-1 defeat against Carlisle United and has returned to his parent club to continue his recovery.

Evans, 20, made four appearances for Millwall last season and also gained National League experience with Sutton United.

He is in line to make his Pools debut against York City this Saturday.

Recovery

The club confirmed in a statement: “The arrival of Evans coincides with the termination of Harvey Cartwright’s loan at the club.

“After an injury on Wednesday against Carlisle United, results show that he will be unavailable for selection long-term. Cartwright will return to Hull City and continue his recovery.

“Everyone at Hartlepool United would like to thank Harvey for his contribution to the club this season, wishes the best and a speedy recovery.”

In 13 National League appearances, Harvey Cartwright kept seven clean sheets this season PICTURE: Alamy

Bonds

New signing George Evans said: “It’s been a busy 24 hours. Yesterday morning, I heard there could be a chance, and then it moved on swiftly with help from both clubs coming together and putting everything into place.

“I’ll be trying my best to help those around me and build bonds with players and staff to get a better understanding to get the best out of myself and the team.

“I can’t wait to get out there, tomorrow it will be a good game against tough opposition, and the team are ready to give it everything.”

Pools boss Simon Grayson added: “We are grateful to Millwall for allowing George to come here. He was very keen to come here, which helps.

“Playing games in the Championship is a fantastic pedigree to have. We got straight on the phone to him, and he couldn’t wait to get here. A really good kid, and a good goalkeeper.”

