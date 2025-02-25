AFC Fylde news: David Longwell and Chris Neal to take charge until end of season

By Harry Whitfield

National League side AFC Fylde have announced that assistant head coach David Longwell and goalkeeper coach Chris Neal will remain in charge until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Longwell joined the Coasters in January to work alongside former manager Kevin Phillips, who parted company with the club after a 2-1 home defeat against relegation rivals Boston United.

Joining him in the dugout is Neal, the former Port Vale and Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper.

The 39-year-old was appointed goalkeeper coach last summer and took joint interim charge alongside Nathan Delfouneso following Chris Beech’s departure in October 2024.

Support

In the absence of Phillips and in their first game in charge as caretakers, the pair enjoyed success against playoff hopefuls Altrincham at the weekend in a 2-1 away victory.

In a statement on the club’s website, Longwell said: “The club have asked us to continue supporting the players and asked us to keep it going which we’re obviously more than happy to do.”

“I was brought in to provide support and I’m going to continue to do exactly that for the players.

“I told the players that I will just continue to work hard, just like all the staff in there and we will do our utmost to get the best out of the players and make sure they keep working hard.

“What we proved on Saturday is that if you do that and everyone works hard, together, then results come and we need to do more of that over the next 14 games.”

Despite victory in their last game, Fylde still remains just one point off from safety, with Aldershot Town climbing to 20th place after a 3-2 victory over Hartlepool United.

Maidenhead United slipped down to 21st with both of Fylde’s relegation rivals set to play on Tuesday before Longwell and Neal take charge against promotion-chasing Gateshead on Saturday.

