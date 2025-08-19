Connect with us

AFC Fylde bring in experienced midfielder Tom Whelan from Boreham Wood

AFC Fylde have announced the signing of midfielder Tom Whelan after triggering his release clause from National League side Boreham Wood.
Tom Whelan has already featured in the opening two games of the 2025/26 Enterprise National League campaign for Boreham Wood PICTURE: Alamy

The 29-year-old joins the Coasters after two years at Meadow Park.

He has previously played for clubs including , , and , and has also had loan spells at Aldershot Town and .

Last season, he in 44 games for Wood, scoring three goals and providing seven assists as he helped the club secure a return to the fifth tier of English .

Much loved

In a statement confirming Whelan’s exit, Boreham Wood thanked their “much loved” midfielder.

It read: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Tom for his contribution at Meadow Park over the last two years.

“We wish him and his family nothing but success in this next chapter of his career.”

Flyde boss Craig Mahon said of his latest recruit: “We’re delighted to bring Tom Whelan to AFC .

“He’s a player with real quality on the ball, great experience at this level, and the type of character who will raise the standards within the dressing room.

“His leadership, energy and creativity will be a huge asset to our squad.”

