Morecambe confirm transfer embargo has been lifted by National League ahead of season opener

Morecambe Football Club has confirmed that the National League has officially lifted the transfer embargo previously placed on the club.

The embargo had been imposed amid financial concerns, restricting the club from signing new players ahead of the new season.

With the restriction now removed, the Shrimps can move freely in the transfer market ahead of the planned season opener against Altrincham this Saturday.

The club expressed their gratitude to supporters for their patience and loyalty.

A post via X read: “Morecambe Football Club is pleased to confirm that the National League has officially lifted the embargo placed on the club.

“The lifting of the embargo now allows the club to now freely sign players ahead of the National League campaign starting on Saturday.

“Morecambe Football Club would like to thank it’s supporters for their patience, loyalty and continued backing throughout this period.”

Attention now turns to building a squad under the club’s new management. Following Monday’s Panjab Warriors takeover, Ashvir Singh Johal was appointed first-team manager, succeeding Derek Adams.

The 30-year-old is one of the youngest UEFA Pro Licence holders in England. He stressed that his immediate priority is identifying the players Morecambe need to perform well in the National League.

