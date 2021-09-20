Aldershot Town announce departure of manager Danny Searle

National League club Aldershot Town have confirmed the departure of manager Danny Searle “with immediate effect”.

Searle was named as Shots manager ahead of the 2019/20 season and kept the club in Non-League’s top tier over the following two campaigns.

He also led the EBB Stadium outfit to the FA Trophy quarter-finals last season – but a slow start to the current season has led to his departure.

In a statement released on the club website, chairman Shahid Azeem said: “Aldershot Town Football Club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Danny for the work he has done during his time with the club and we all wish him well for the future.

“This has been a very difficult decision for the board to make, particularly with Danny taking over at the club in challenging times from the beginning, as we were unsure what league we would be in back in 2019-20 and also the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the 2020-21 season too, which didn’t see us start the season until October 2020 without any supporters in the grounds too.

“This season has also seen us face a difficult start, but despite this Danny has given his all during these tough times and we are extremely thankful for his efforts.

“Danny is a well-qualified and fantastic individual with great morals and ethics and has been a great asset for the club during this time with a number of improvements in a number of areas during this time.

“Both Danny and his family have played a pivotal part during their time involved with the club and we move on with the feeling, they will continue to remain friends with the club.

‘We are sure it will not be too long before he finds his next role and we would once again like to wish Danny all the best in wherever the future takes him.”