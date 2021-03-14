Paul Fairclough makes Barnet return

CHAIRMAN Tony Kleanthous has turned to trusted right-hand man Paul Fairclough in order to steady the ship at Barnet after another managerial change this week.

Boss Tim Flowers walked out on the Bees after Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat by Wrexham – his 11th loss in 12 matches in charge.

As a result, England C boss Fairclough agreed to oversee a fourth spell in charge of the Bees, alongside coach Gary Anderson, in order to allow the club to explore their options.

Flowers, the former England goalkeeper, admitted he could get no more out of the Hertfordshire strugglers, who sit second only to inactive Dover Athletic at the bottom of the National League table with just 12 points from 24 games.

“As challenging as it’s been I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with Barnet FC,” the former Solihull Moors boss said in a statement. “It got to a point where I couldn’t get any more out of the team.

“There are a decent amount of games left to play and certainly enough to get out of the bottom of the table and I believe things will turn but it might just need a different voice in the dressing room.

“Recruitment was always going to be key and I was supported by the chairman with the nine players I brought in. Timing was the main factor and the loan market is tough as players need time to get match fit, which is always hard during the middle of the season.

“Ultimately, we brought in some players who tried hard but it just hasn’t happened. Personally, I’d like to wish everyone at the club and all the fans my very best for the future.”

Kleanthous said: “I would like to place on record my thanks to Tim for all of his efforts. Ultimately, on this occasion, it just hasn’t worked out, which is disappointing because of the high regard in which I hold Tim.”