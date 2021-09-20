Harry Kewell and Paul Butler depart from Barnet

National League club Barnet have parted company with Head Coach Harry Kewell and assistant manager Paul Butler.

The duo leave the Bees sat second from bottom in Non-League’s top tier after taking just two points from their opening seven games of the season.

Director of Football Dean Brennan has taken charge on a temporary basis as the process of naming a successor to the former Leeds United and Liverpool winger gets underway.

Brennan told the club website: “It was clear how much Harry Kewell wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately the results and the poor start to the season have dictated our decision.

“The plan for this season was for Barnet FC to be challenging in the top half of the table and that is still very much our aim.”

Brennan will take temporary charge for the first time when the Bees host Weymouth at The Hive on Saturday.