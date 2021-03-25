Neil Smith leaves Bromley after five years in charge

Neil Smith has left his role as manager of Bromley after five years with the Ravens in the play-off places

Bromley say the decision to part company with long-serving manager Neil Smith was not one taken lightly.

Smith took over at Hayes Lane back in 2016 and led the club to the FA Trophy final at Wembley two years later.

Bromley currently sit in seventh place in the National League table – in the final play-off place -, but went down 3-1 at home to league leaders Sutton United on Tuesday night.

Smith is the third manager to be sacked with his team in a play-off place this season after Stockport County’s Jim Gannon and Notts County’s Neal Ardley just yesterday.

Ardley is one of the early contenders being touted as Smith’s replacement with the search for a new manager starting immediately.

Chairman Robin Stanton-Gleaves told the club’s website: “This has been a difficult decision to make and one that has not been taken lightly.

“Having continued to review first team performances and developments over an extended period of time, I now believe a change in leadership is required for us to progress further on our journey.”

“Neil has undoubtedly played an integral part in pushing the club forward both on and off the pitch.

“He has given Academy scholars first team opportunities and his work within our community on bringing players and supporters closer together has been invaluable. I know supporters will never forget him guiding us to an appearance at Wembley Stadium for the first time since 1949, in an FA Trophy final.”

He added: “He has had my full respect and support during my Chairmanship and I’d like to take this opportunity on behalf of everyone at Bromley Football Club to place on record our sincere thanks to Neil for all the work he has done during his near decade with the Club and wish him all the very best for the future.”