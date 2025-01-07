Bromley: The Ravens set flight for Tyne and Wear in FA Cup clash

By Cam Howe

FANS of Bromley, both new and old, reflect on the recent rise of the Ravens' ahead of their FA Cup tie against Newcastle United.

“There are loads of big teams in there – Newcastle would be my ideal one, I loved my time there,” said the Lilywhites boss and former Newcastle goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman, before his side found out their FA Cup third-round opponents.

“But let’s see what the football gods throw up for us”.

And the football gods seemed to be listening to Woodman, as the Ravens are set for a trip from South East London up to St. James’ Park to face the six-time FA Cup wi...