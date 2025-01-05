Gateshead manager Carl Magnay stays calm after triple blow

OVER THE BORDER: Owen Oseni has joined Scottish Premier side St Mirren PICTURE: Charlie Waugh

GATESHEAD boss Carl Magnay has vowed to continue battling against adversity after three of his first-team stars left for pastures new in as many days.

Top scorer Owen Oseni was the first to depart the International Stadium on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old decided to swap a National League promotion battle for the chance to play in Europe after joining Scottish Premier League side St Mirren.

He was joined out of the exit door on Friday by Callum Whelan.

The popular midfielder signed for former Gateshead boss Mike Williamson at League Two Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee.

However, a few hours later, fans were hit by another sucker punch.

The club confirmed that Ben Radcliffe had left following the expiration of his loan from Derby County to join Crawley Town.

Magnay: ‘We have to rebuild’

It begins another frustrating period of New Year transition for the Tynesiders, who lost popular striker Stephen Wearne to Williamson’s MK Dons this time last year.

“Every January we seem to have to adapt and react,” said Magnay.

The Heed boss also confirmed that young centre back Jamie Bramwell has returned to Gateshead following the expiration of his loan at South Shields.

“We’re in a moment of transition again and we have to rebuild.

“We’ve always found a way.

“We have to adjust and react, and that’s what we are going to do.”

Striker Oseni, 21, will, arguably, be the biggest void for Magnay having scored 13 goals in 28 appearances for Heed this season.

“I’m really buzzing to get here,” he told St Mirren’s website.

“I spoke to Roland [Idowu] and Richard [Taylor] and they played a part in making my decision to come here.

“It was a no-brainer after they told me.

“It makes the transition smooth when you see a couple of familiar faces.”