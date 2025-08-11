Wealdstone bring in veteran defender Moussa Diarra following trial period

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Wealdstone have signed experienced centre-back Moussa Diarra after a successful trial over pre-season.

The towering French defender, 35, brings a wealth of National League experience from spells with Barrow, Woking, Barnet, and Eastbourne Borough.

Diarra began his English football journey at Tooting & Mitcham United on trial before turning out for the likes of Hemel Hempstead Town and Hampton & Richmond Borough, and has since amassed over 200 National League appearances across multiple clubs.

He becomes Sam Cox’s latest addition, joining forward Marcus Day, who arrived earlier in the day following a successful pre-season trial.

Defensive steel

Day, a former Bristol City academy graduate, has had spells with a number of clubs and now looks to make his mark at The Vale.

Operating primarily as a forward, he will add attacking options to Cox’s squad alongside the defensive steel provided by Diarra.

The Stones opened their season with a home victory over newly-promoted Truro City, thanks to goals from Enzio Boldewijn and substitute Dominic Hutchinson.

They now turn their attention to a midweek National League Cup tie at home to Wolves U21s on Tuesday, before hosting FC Halifax Town in National League action on Saturday.

