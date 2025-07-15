Hartlepool United secure Cameron John on season-long loan from York City

Hartlepool United have strengthened their defence by signing defender Cameron John from York City on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old played a key role in York City’s 2024/25 campaign, making 33 appearances as the Minstermen finished second in the National League before narrowly missing out on promotion via the play-offs.

A versatile defender capable of playing at both centre-back and left-back, John also brings valuable EFL experience, having featured over 50 times in the Football League with Doncaster Rovers and Rochdale.

He contributed two goals and three assists last season – underlining his ability to impact the game at both ends of the pitch.

Experience

On signing for Pools, he said: “I am excited to be here – it is nice to get a fresh start, a fresh challenge, and I am excited for the season to start.

“I hope to bring my experience and winning mentality to the club.”

Hartlepool boss Simon Grayson added: “Cameron John has the right level of experience playing in the National League that we have been looking for.

“He’s a versatile player, comfortable playing anywhere asked of him, allowing balance for our team.

“We are delighted to have him on board now, and he is certainly one we want for the long haul with a possibility this may turn into a permanent contract down the line.”

Cameron John celebrating after scoring for York City last season PICTURE: Alamy

Trialists join up with the Silkmen

In other news, Macclesfield FC have welcomed their latest signing to the club as Regan Griffiths joins John Rooney’s squad following a successful trial period.

The 25-year-old midfielder joins the Silkmen following the expiration of his contract with Altrincham last season, bringing a wealth of National League and Football League experience to Macclesfield’s ranks.

A product of the Crewe Alexandra academy, Griffiths has also featured for Notts County, Boreham Wood, and Kidderminster Harriers.

He began the 2024/25 campaign with Marine before making the switch to the Robins midway through the season.

With Griffiths on board, Macclesfield are assembling a squad ready to compete in the National League North, blending youth and experience as they aim to build on last season’s Northern Premier League title-winning campaign.

Griffiths is the fourth summer signing, following defender Josef Varney, forward Ethan McLeod, and winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts.

McLeod joined Macclesfield on Monday, also following a successful trial spell, having featured in a recent pre-season friendly for the club.

