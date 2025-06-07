Connect with us

National League

Oldham Athletic 3-2 Southend United: Pure bedlam after James Norwood magic revives the Latics dream

Finding the perfect word for the celebrations of Oldham Athletic fans, players and management when Kian Harratt’s cross one-bounced past everyone and nestled inside the far post is a near impossible task.
GLEE: Oldham celebrate promotion to the EFL after a dramatic fightback, insets PICTURE: Alamy

By Matt Badcock

OLDHAM ATHLETIC 3
Garner 48 (pen), Norwood 110, Harratt 112

SOUTHEND UNITED 2
Monthe (og) 5, Parillon 91
After extra-time
Bedlam, pandemonium, carnage – perhaps a mix of all these and more.
It was a chaotic outpouring of emotion and happiness.
Their end of Wembley was already a swirling storm of noise and song from James Norwood’s equaliser just two minutes earlier.
Pre-m...

