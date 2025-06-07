Connect with us

Oldham Athletic: It’s mind over matter as Micky Mellon realises his dream

Micky Mellon plus an ambitious EFL chaser looks like a pretty straightforward equation but the reality has been anything but.
Micky Mellon guides Oldham Athletic back to the football league

By Andy Mitchell
Micky Mellon plus an ambitious EFL chaser looks like a pretty straightforward equation, but the reality has been anything but.

Appointed by Oldham Athletic in October 2023 in the wake of David Unsworth’s sacking, Mellon swiftly dragged his new side towards play-off contention, but there was always a feeling that something was missing.
Even the biggest pessimist would not have predicted the scale of the drop-off from the end of February, but it told the five-time promotion winner just how far away number six really was.
A dozen contracts came to a natural end last summer, bu...

