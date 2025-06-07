Connect with us

Cool hand Joe Garner revels as Oldham Athletic’s go-to man!

Cool customer Joe Garner says Oldham Athletic is a “special club” that can use promotion as a springboard for even bigger things.
SPOT-ON: Joe Garner celebrates his goal

By Matt Badcock

The 37-year-old was the calmest man in Wembley as he stroked home the Latics’ equalising penalty just seconds after the break.
And on the back nine of a long and distinguished EFL career, which has taken in the likes of Preston North End, Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest, Garner admits he savours these moments even more.
“Look at Vimal (Yoganathan) – he’s 19 years old,” Garner said.
Special
“We were talking about the Champions League the other n...

