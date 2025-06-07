It’s not just the goal which defines Oldham Athletic ace Mike Fondop

Mike Fondop says he would have been haunted for the rest of his life had Oldham Athletic not got over the promotion line.

The 31-year-old frontman has been a huge part of the Latics’ success this season with 18 goals.

It wasn’t quite his day in front of goal at Wembley last Sunday with a one-on-one that dropped agonisingly wide in the first half before another chance later on that was kept out by Southend United keeper Nick Hayes.

But the frontman refused to let it get him down and his presence alone proved a factor in Kian Harratt’s winner.

Rare blank

But despite drawing a rare blank in fr...