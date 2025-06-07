Connect with us

Oldham Athletic: James Norwood’s power to the people

James Norwood says a pre-match pep talk from Oldham Athletic owner Frank Rothwell was the perfect reminder of who the players are representing.
LAPPING IT UP: James Norwood celebrates his extra-time equaliser to make it 2-2 and parades the trophy with Mike Fondop, below PICTURES: Garry Griffiths & Alamy

By Matt Badcock

Rothwell and his family rescued the club from going to the wall in 2022.
And Norwood says the Latics’ spirit and character is summed up by their stirring comeback victory.
“It’s testament to the club,” the striker said.
Close-knit club
“Frank came in pre-match and spoke to us about how the club was moments away from not existing.
“The lads took that on board.
“The support from the fans, everything accumulated throughout the week, the...

More in Latest News