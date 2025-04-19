Altrincham 1-2 Rochdale: Dale destined for the play-offs

By Andy Marshall

ALTRINCHAM 1

Marriott 58

ROCHDALE 2

Beckwith 20, Rodney 89



Jimmy McNulty’s Rochdale secured a vital three points with a hard-fought victory in their National League play-off six-pointer with rivals Altrincham.

Devante Rodney netted a minute from time after Isaac Marriott had cancelled out Sam Beckwith’s early strike as Dale – saddened by the passing of club legend Joe Thompson this week – climbed up to fifth in the table, six points inside the kncokout places.

But another defeat for the Robins leaves them s...