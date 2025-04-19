Altrincham 1-2 Rochdale: Dale destined for the play-offs

By Andy Marshall
You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE
ALTRINCHAM 1
Marriott 58
ROCHDALE 2
Beckwith 20, Rodney 89
Jimmy McNulty’s Rochdale secured a vital three points with a hard-fought victory in their National League play-off six-pointer with rivals Altrincham.
Devante Rodney netted a minute from time after Isaac Marriott had cancelled out Sam Beckwith’s early strike as Dale – saddened by the passing of club legend Joe Thompson this week – climbed up to fifth in the table, six points inside the kncokout places.
But another defeat for the Robins leaves them s...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login