Chichester City to honour Billy Vigar at first game 

Chichester City have confirmed that Saturday’s FA Trophy tie against Farnham Town will go ahead as planned.

The match at Oaklands Park will be the first since the tragic passing of Billy Vigar, who died after suffering a fatal head injury when he collided with a concrete wall during an Isthmian League Premier Division fixture at Wingate & Finchley.

In the wake of the incident, the Football Association has faced growing calls to improve safety standards across the National League system.

Tributes have poured in from across the non-league community and the wider game for the 21-year-old striker.

Honour

Further tributes will be paid when Chichester hosts Farnham in the FA Trophy, the club confirmed this morning.

“Chichester City Football Club can confirm that our scheduled FA Trophy game against Farnham Town on Saturday 4th October will go ahead,” a statement read.

“Billy, his family, friends, teammates, matchday staff and everyone associated with the club have been in our thoughts as we have considered this.

“As a group, we will return to the pitch together and honour Billy. We invite you to join us in paying tribute to Billy on the day.”

Earlier in the week, former Bath City forward Alex Fletcher appeared on BBC Breakfast to slam the FA, describing it as an “entirely preventable situation”.

In particular, Fletcher insisted on replacing perimeter walls with safer materials, or at the very least covering them with protective padding.

Wingate acted swiftly, announcing that the club would be installing rubber safety padding once it received official approval.

