Tamworth 1-1 Southend United: Golden Gus Scott-Morriss at it again to rescue Shrimpers

By Dave Clayton

TAMWORTH 1

Digie 9

SOUTHEND UTD 1

Scott-Morriss 53

Southend United boss Kevin Maher was disappointed that his National League play-off chasing side had not taken all three points against Tamworth after going behind to Kennedy Digie’s early goal.

Gus Scott-Morriss’ 14th goal of the season from right wing-back salvaged a point for the Shrimpers, but Southend boss Maher insists his men might have given the travelling army of fans more reason to cheer.

“This is a tough place to come and it’s difficult when you go a goal down early on but I was pleased with the reaction in the ...