Barnet 4-0 Aldershot Town: Brilliant Bees are buzzing for another title success

By David Bloomfield

Dean Brennan so proud as Barnet clinch it

BARNET 4

Shelton 7, 20 (both pens), Stead 51, 55

ALDERSHOT TOWN 0



Proud boss Dean Brennan lavished praise on his Barnet players after finally sealing promotion back to the EFL in front of a sell-out Hive.

A brace of first-half penalties from Mark Shelton and a second-half double from Callum Stead led the Bees to a 4-0 victory.

The win finally sealed the deal for Barnet to secure a record-extending fourth promotion from the fifth tier and end their seven-year stay...