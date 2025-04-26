Connect with us

Barnet 4-0 Aldershot Town: Brilliant Bees are buzzing for another title success

Proud boss Dean Brennan lavished praise on his Barnet players after finally sealing promotion back to the EFL in front of a sell-out Hive.
ROARING SUCCESS: Barnet’s Ade Oluwo, left, celebrates with goalscorer Callum Stead PICTURE: Michael Eden

By David Bloomfield
Dean Brennan so proud as Barnet clinch it

BARNET 4
Shelton 7, 20 (both pens), Stead 51, 55

ALDERSHOT TOWN 0
 
A brace of first-half penalties from Mark Shelton and a second-half double from Callum Stead led the Bees to a 4-0 victory.
The win finally sealed the deal for Barnet to secure a record-extending fourth promotion from the fifth tier and end their seven-year stay...

