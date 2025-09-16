Who are the potential giant-killers in this week’s FA Cup replays?

It’s all we ever want – an FA Cup upset over anything – and there’s still time for more, with 15 replays coming up across Tuesday and Wednesday in the second round qualifying.

And what a round it’s already been: Ashton United, Westbury United, Chadderton, Faversham Town, Wimborne Town and Spalding United all pulled off shocks on Saturday, while Folkestone Invicta stunned Maidstone United on Friday.

Plenty of ties couldn’t be settled, though, meaning replays at the reverse grounds will finally decide who makes it through.

This included Sporting Khalsa v Hereford, abandoned after 70 minutes following alleged racial abuse – but the FA has since confirmed the match will be replayed in full at the Guardian Warehousing Arena next Tuesday night (September 23rd).

Which ties standout?

Amid the 14 replays this week, a few stand out as proper banana skins where the minnows could cause some serious headaches for the favourites.

Horsham v Westfield – Step 2 side Horsham are currently 12th in the National League South, while Westfield are two steps below the Isthmian League South Central Division. Rhys Murphy had put the Hornets ahead before the home side stormed into the lead following the break. An equaliser Isaac Philpot rescued a replay but hands Westfield a second bite at the cherry to cause an upset on Tuesday night.

Tonbridge Angels v Steyning Town – Angels are another National League South side hoping to avoid embarrassment this week. Steyning, from the Southern Combination Premier Division, head into the replay with nothing to lose and everything to gain. Tonbridge squandered a 2‑0 lead late on at the weekend – albeit with 10 men — and now face a tricky trip to The Shooting Field.

Worthing v Jersey Bulls – Worthing, yet another Step 2 side, face ambitious Jersey Bulls who have been rising quickly through the non-league pyramid. They currently find themselves members of the Isthmian League South East Division. On Saturday, the Bulls took a surprise 2-0 lead before the Rebels battled back to salvage a replay.

Full list of FA Cup replays this week (unless stated otherwise)

Banbury v Chasetown (winner plays Leiston)

Chichester v Whitstable Town (winner plays Hungerford)

Dagenham & Redbridge v Bedford (winner plays Spalding United)

Evesham v Racing Club Warwick (winner faces AFC Telford)

Halesowen v Grimsby Borough (winner faces Aveley)

Horsham v Westfield (winner plays Folkestone)

Slough v Welling (winner faces Bedfont Sports)

Southport v Radcliffe (winner faces Morpeth)

Tonbridge v Steyning Town (winner plays Cray Valley PM)

Weston-super-Mare v Taunton (winner plays Poole Town)

Witham v Mulbarton Wanderers (winner plays Needham Market)

Worthing v Jersey Bulls (winner plays Wimborne Town)

Woodford Town v Bury Town (winner plays St Albans)

Frome Town v Shaftesbury (winner plays AFC Totton)

Sporting Khalsa v Hereford *September 23rd* (winner plays Hemel Hempstead Town)

