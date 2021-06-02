Wrexham confirm eight departures

Managerless Wrexham has announced the departure of eight players following the end of their contracts at the National League club.

Picture: Alamy

The Dragons released their retained list on Monday and revealed six players are already under contract for the 2021/22 season.

They are Dior Angus, Ryan Austin, Jake Bickerstaff, Max Cleworth, Jordan Davies and Jordan Ponticelli.

Tyler French and Dan Jarvis will also remain with the club after options on their current deals were activated to extend into the new campaign.

Eight players – Christian Dibble, Cameron Green, Reece Hall-Johnson, Rob Lainton, Shaun Pearson, Jamie Reckord, Devonte Redmond and Luke Young – are all to be offered new contracts and negotiations are ongoing.

However, eight members of the current squad have now been released including experienced midfield duo Mark Carrington and Jay Harris.

Also leaving the club are Bobby Grant, James Horsfield, Fiacre Kelleher, Paul Rutherford, Chris Sang and Theo Vassell.

Keanu Marsh-Brown, Gold Omotayo and Dawid Szczepaniak have all been invited to return to pre-season training and Wrexham also confirmed they will support Kwame Thomas in his return to fitness and give him an opportunity to secure a new contract.