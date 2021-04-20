Spennymoor Town name Tommy Miller as new permanent manager

By Mark Carruthers

National League North club Spennymoor Town have confirmed former Ipswich Town midfielder Tommy Miller as their new first team manager.

The Moors assistant manager stepped up interim manager in December 2020 following the surprise departure of club legend Jason Ainsley.

Miller oversaw an unbeaten run of three games prior to the curtailing of the 2020/21 season and was in charge as his side claimed an impressive 3-1 win at North East rivals Gateshead.

He will now take charge of the Moors on a permanent basis and has already started formulating plans for a promotion push in non-league’s second tier next season.

He told the club website: “I’m delighted to be appointed Spennymoor Town manager on a full-time basis.

“I would like to thank the Chief Executive, Brad Groves, and Managing Director, Tony Wilson, for giving me the opportunity, and I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“Having been at the club for just under five years now, I know how professionally ran everything is and the plans in place to take Spennymoor Town forward.

“There is a lot to sort and organise in preparation for the new season, but I can’t wait to get started as it’s something I have always wanted to do since finishing my playing career.

“I’m confident that with the players I bring into the football club alongside the group we already have, we can be right up there when it matters next season.

“The philosophy is simple for me. Winning football. Each game is different and each one brings its own challenges, so we have to be well prepared and be willing to fight for each other in order to reach our targets in what is a very competitive division.”

The Moors have also confirmed Miller will be announcing his backroom staff “in the near future”.