Former favourite Sean Reid returns to Blyth Spartans as Nelson adds four more

By Mark Carruthers

Blyth Spartans manager Michael Nelson has continued his busy week by adding former Croft Park favourite Sean Reid to his squad.

Picture: Kris Hodgetts

Reid became a popular figure amongst the Green Army as he scored 66 goals in 186 games during a four-year spell with the National League North club.

After helping the club to the Northern Premier League title and Northumberland Senior Cup in 2017, Reid was part of the Spartans squad that consolidated in the National League North over the following two seasons.

He departed to join North East rivals Darlington in the summer of 2019 – but has now returned to Blyth and is hoping to help the club move on from two challenging seasons in non-league’s second tier.

He told the club website: “This was the club that gave me the opportunity to jump from the Northern League and show what I could do.

“I am grateful to be back.

“From being here and experiencing this club, from what we were when we were here, and to see what the became after, it wasn’t nice to see.

“You want this team to survive in this league because it helps this area.”

Spartans boss Nelson also completed the signing of former Newcastle United academy striker Lewis McNall on Wednesday afternoon.

Picture: Alamy

The 21-year-old has battled his way back from two cruciate ligament injuries and was training with Gateshead before joining Northern League club Whickham shortly before last season was curtailed.

The striker will now get an opportunity to test himself in the National League North and is relishing the challenges that lie in wait.

“It’s been a really difficult few years for me – one setback after the other,” he explained.

“You’ve got to remain strong, they talk about physically, but it’s all mental when you’re suffering from injuries like that.

“But I’ve remained focused, I’ve remained determined, I’ve worked so hard over these last two to three years to get myself back in a position that I can come and play at this standard.

“It’s something I am really proud of and I can’t wait to get going.”

Spartans have also completed the signing of former Hull City youngster Jordan Hickey and defender Karl Byrne, who has spent time with Frickley Athletic and Boston United in recent seasons.