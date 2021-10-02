Oxford United 3-0 Welling United: Jubilant Joe sends Taylor to defeat

By Patrick Lock

OXFORD CITY 3

WELLING UNITED 0

PETER Taylor fell to defeat in his first match in charge of Welling United, as Oxford City ran out convincing winners in an otherwise drab affair at the Velocity Stadium.

Joe Iaciofano gave the Hoops a dream start when rifling the ball past Tom Smith from just inside the box, after just four minutes.

Both Iaciofano and strike partner Elliott Benyon both had opportunities to double the lead – Benyon crashed a header against the crossbar, before Iaciofano was brilliantly denied by Smith on attempting to slot under the stopper.

Smith’s match ende...